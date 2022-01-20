Ajith, Director H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor to Collaborate for AK61

Actor Ajith’s much-awaited film Valimai had to be postponed due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The film was set to hit the theatres on Pongal but was deferred to a later date. While we still wait for the confirmation of Valimai’s release date, Ajith is all set to treat his fans with the announcement of his next film.

Tentatively titled AK61, the film will see Ajith collaborate with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film is expected to go on floors by March, and if all goes well, it could get a Diwali release.

Currently, the project is in the pre-production stage and Vinoth has locked the script. The makers are reportedly working to erect a massive set in Hyderabad for the first schedule of the film that could begin from March 9. AK61’s official title is likely to be unveiled during the launch expected to happen sometime next month.

The upcoming film will reportedly feature a Bollywood actor in a key role and Ajith could be seen playing a negative character on screen. The Tamil actor’s last film in a negative role, Mankatha was a massive hit at the box office.

Ajith recently visited producer Boney Kapoor’s office in Mumbai, possibly to discuss the development of the project. A picture of this meeting was shared by Boney on his Instagram account.

AK 61 will be bankrolled by Boney under his banner Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, there’s still no confirmation as to when Valimai will hit the theatres. A decision regarding the release is expected to be taken only after improvement in the COVID-19 situation. The film stars Ajith in the role of a cop who becomes a convict. The film features Huma Qureshi as the female lead and actor Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist.

