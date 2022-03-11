Ajith Fans Praise Vijay Fan For This Heartening Reason

In recent years, social media has become a hotbed for arguments among young fans , who are die-hard admirers of star performers. The fans of Tamil stars, Vijay Joseph and Ajith Kumar, are no different and they often engage in intense debates. Fans regard Vijay and Ajith as competitors, and both actors have massive fan following across Tamil Nadu and outside. There has always been a feud between the supporters of both stars.

However, in a rare show, a few fans of Ajith have recently praised a gesture of a person, said to be a Vijay fan, and the reason is quite fascinating. This has also drawn the attention of netizens.

Suseela, a resident of Pudukottai town in Tamil Nadu, drives an autorickshaw to support her family and meet the medical expenses as her husband is ill. She also has the responsibility of raising three daughters. Suseela even did not know riding a bicycle but her situation made her to fight against all odds and she learnt driving auto-rickshaw. Now she earns Rs 500 daily.

Advertisement

Recently, Suseela’s story was widely circulated on the internet after it was reported by a local television channel. Following this, Pervez, a councillor of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam party paid her a visit and provided Suseela financial support.

This humanitarian gesture of Pervez has become a hot topic on social media and even Ajith fans praised Pervez.

Meanwhile, after the huge success of Valimai, Ajith is preparing to begin filming AK61, with director H Vinoth in Hyderabad. Vijay, on the other hand, is looking forward to the April 14 release of his much awaited film Beast, directed by Nelson. Vijay will soon begin shooting for Thalapathy 66.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.