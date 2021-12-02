Ajith Fans React as Actor Asks to Drop 'Thala' Title: Name is Enough to Rule the World

Tamil star Ajith Kumar surprised his fans on Wednesday asking them to stop calling him “Thala” and just refer to him as Ajith or AK. It is quite common in South cinema for actors to be given special names by their fans adding to their larger-than-life image. Rajinikanth is known as Thalaiva, Kamal Hassan is called as Ulaganayagan while Vijay Sethupathi as Thalapathy.

Ajith’s statement, through his manager Suresh Chandra, has found resonance with his legion of fans.

Although left in a state of shock, Ajith’s fans are praising him for his humble behaviour. Respecting his request, fans have also changed the names of pages dedicated to Ajith.

This fan called Ajith a true hero for deciding to do away with the Thala.

Expected this.. He is watching everything that happens in social media.. For the past few years certain group trying so hard to get that "THALA" name to their fav person.. #Ajith sir is very smart & humble so he decided to ask our fans & media to never use it for him! MY HERO! ❤️ https://t.co/NuZyqe7BQ6— AjithSadha (@AjithSadha) December 1, 2021

Most agreed that the name Ajith is enough to rule the hearts. “No need landmark & stump for us - #AjithKumar Just a name is enough to rule the world..!!” wrote one user.

A user compared Ajith and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as both are referred to as Thala by their fans.

In tn thala name is famous because of ajith ..then dhoni was also called thala because both had similar character.. We even used to call unknown person as ji or thala .. Both r at the top of their respective industry…— sundar raajᵛᵃˡᶦᵐᵃᶦ (@sundarraaj901) December 2, 2021

Many praised him for just wanting to be seen as an actor staying away from “unnecessary dramas.”

Amidst actors who use their fans for their political agenda, here comes the human who just wants to be seen as an actor, with no unnecessary dramas❤️ AK 🔥 #AjithKumar— Ahmed Meeran (@ahmedmeeranoffl) December 1, 2021

Another user praised Ajith for staying focused on his work and wrote that his decision on “Thala” is meant for his fans so they don’t get involved in wasting time over online fights.

The fans of Ajith and Vijay often fight online over the “Thala” and “Thalapathy” references with each camp trying to prove that their star is supreme.

There is always syndicate (celebrities/blue tick IDs) working against him..He never minds that n nothing gonna impact him in anyway..The only thing is his fans getting triggered n invloving n wasting time..Thatz the reason he gave away it officialy #Thala #AK #Ajith #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/NPOUkw6XkZ— 💙Chocoboy Thala Addicter 💙 (@Nithin60198089) December 2, 2021

There were some who saw it as a pure gentleman’s move.

Ajith’s next is the high-octane Valimai, an action thriller that is slated to release in January next year. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, this film has been directed by H Vinoth.

