Ajith Heading to Europe for Valimai Action Sequence Shoot

Tamil star ‘Thala’ Ajith's fans are desperately waiting for the release of Valimai, which is said to be one of the most awaited films. Just the poster of the film had created buzz on social media and fans could not stop gushing over how young the actor looked. It is now learned that that the Vedalam actor will head to East Europe soon. Ajith, who will be accompanied by Karthikeya Gummakonda, has to shoot an action sequence there. Gummakonda is essaying the role of the antagonist in the film.

The makers are keen to release the film this year, therefore, the shooting is moving at a rapid speed. The actor recently wrapped up his shoot in Hyderabad. He will now jet of to East Europe for a 7-day schedule. Written and directed by H Vinoth, the movie is expected to do wonders at the box office. Ever since the motion poster and first-look posters of the film Valimai were released on July 11, fans of Thala are eyeing at all the updates related to the film.

Here is the motion poster of the film, Valimai:

People have been waiting for the release of this film for the last two years. Hopefully, by the end of 2021, Valimai will hit the big screens. We can only wonder what records will the film break, when the poster turned out to be the most liked one yet. According to some reports, in the next few days, Valimai’s shooting will be completed and the film is likely to have a grand release on Diwali. Apart from Ajith and Gummakoda, the film also stars Yogi Babu, veteran actress Sumitra, and Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Valimai is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

