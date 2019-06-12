Ajith Impresses in Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer, Sunaina Roshan Denies Being Bipolar

Tamil star Ajith Kumar's much anticipated 59th film's trailer has been released by the makers on YouTube. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the H Vinoth directorial is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama Pink, which released in 2016 and had Tappsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles.

Read: Bat in Hand, Deepika Padukone Shows Ranveer Singh Who's the Boss in Real and Reel Life

A few days back it was reported that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has been kept under medical observation following her deteriorating health and condition. A report in TimesofIndia.com said that Sunaina suffers from bipolar disorder and is under observation of the medical staff. The daughter of Rakesh Roshan has now dismissed the reports, saying that she wasn't in the hospital, rather, she was partying with friends.

Read: Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Black Panther, Goes 'Wakanda Forever' on Dance Floor

Also, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog that he had payed off the loans of 2100 farmers in Bihar through One Time Settlement (OTS) plan. The 76-year-old actor also wrote that there is "another promise to be completed".

Read: Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up the Shoot for The Sky is Pink, Shares Heartfelt Post on Instagram

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will portray the role of an aged lawyer, the part played by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. National award winning actress Vidya Balan is also making her Tamil debut with the courtroom drama. However, she does not appear in the two-minute-long trailer that released on Wednesday.

Read: Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Presents Ajith in His Most Intense Avatar, Promises a Thrilling Ride

Also read: Vidya Balan is in Bali on a Holiday and Her Pictures are Breathtaking

Also read: #MeVijay: Here's What Vijay Fans are Sharing on Twitter

Also read: Kaala Director Pa Ranjith Booked for Controversial Speech About Chola Emperor Rajaraja Cholan

Also read: As an Actor, You Always Have to Be on Your Toes and Think About What People Want, Says Dhanush

Sunaina Roshan, sister of Hrithik Roshan, said that she doesn't suffer from bipolar disorder and wasn't under treatment for it. Reports had earlier claimed that she was under medical observation following her worsening condition. She said that being angry and short-tempered does not make one a patient of bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in a 'Living Hell' Because of Family Issues

Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar. "A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Outstanding Loans of 2100 Farmers from Bihar

Also read: Randeep Hooda Joins Relief Efforts in Drought-Hit Areas of Maharashtra

Also read: Mohit Raina Hopes More People from His Home State Jammu & Kashmir Find a Livelihood in Bollywood

Earning Rs 8.30 crore on its seventh day, the total collection of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat stands at Rs 167.60 crore. Notably, the actor has three films in the Rs 300 crore club and two in the Rs 200 crore club.

Read: Bharat Box Office Day 7: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 167 Crore

Also read: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Watch Bharat in England, Salman Khan Thanks Team India

Also read: Eid Clash Averted, Akshay's Sooryavanshi will not Release with Salman's Inshallah

Also read: Salman Khan Adds a New Twist to Nach Baliye Season 9, Brings Ex-Couples Under One Roof

A Bombay Times report had claimed that despite denying it several times, Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit were indeed dating and called it quits after nine months of togetherness. However, on June 10, Kushal took to Instagram to release a statement to clear the air about their ‘non-existing’ relationship.

Read: Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends

Also read: Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Share Daughter Radhya's Excitement of Welcoming Sister Miraya

Also read: Prince Harry Gifted Meghan Markle an Eternity Ring, Here's What It Means

Also read: Katy Perry Calls it a Truce With Taylor Swift, Offers Her Cookies

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more