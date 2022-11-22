Ajith Kumar And Arjun Sarja's Viral Pictures Spark Mankatha 2 Rumours Among Fans

Actor Ajith Kumar recently met his Mankatha co-star Arjun Sarja during the birthday celebration of his wife, Shalini. The duo posed together for a couple of pictures that quickly went viral on social media.

While fans have been awaiting a sequel of Mankatha for years now, Ajith and Arjun’s latest pictures have once again sparked rumours about Mankatha 2 among them. Both actors sported casual looks in the latest pictures.

Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja shared the screen space in the 2011 film Mankatha. Ajith played the negative role of Vinayak Mahadevan in the film while Arjun essayed the role of a C.I.D. Officer in the Tamil film. Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was a huge success at the box office.

The action thriller sheds light on the sensitive issue of betting in cricket. Besides Ajith and Arjun, the film also starred Trisha, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav Reddy, and Jayaprakash, among others, in key roles. Mankatha was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri’s Cloud Nine Movies, with its music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Ajith’s salt-and-pepper look in the film had become a rage among the masses back then. The film also proved to be one of the biggest hits of his career, and it continues to hold a cult following to date.

Ajith Kumar is widely regarded as a bonafide box office star, who enjoys a massive fan following due to his captivating screen presence and exceptional acting prowess. He was last seen in the action-thriller film Valimai, written and directed by H Vinoth.

The film was produced under the banners of Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. Some of Ajith’s other hit films include Aasai, Vaanmathi, Kadhal Kottai, Kadhal Mannan, Vaalee, and Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen, to name a few. The 51-year-old will next be seen in Thunivu.

Just like Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja also reached new heights with his stellar performance in Mankatha. He is also known for films like Irumbu Thirai, Mudhalvan and Gentleman. Arjun will next be seen in the upcoming film Thalapathy 67.

