Ajith Kumar and Shalini Wedding Anniversary: The Couple's 5 Best Moments

Actor Ajith Kumar and wife Shalini’s alliance is no less than a fairytale romance. A filmmaker had seen 18-year old Shalini in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and wanted to cast her along with Ajith for the actor’s 25th film. Finally, the star-crossed lovers met at the sets of 1999 film Amarkalam and that’s where it all began.

The two tied the knot with the consent of their families on April 24, 2000. Ajith and Shalini are blessed with two children, Anoushka and Aadvik. Shalini quit the acting profession and took command of the home front post-marriage.

Ajith spoke about Shalini being his support system. He said, “Shalini was an extremely successful actress herself. She’s been extremely supportive. It’s a very cliched thing to say that she’s my biggest critic, but to be very honest, she has given me the freedom to take my own decisions without trying to influence me or interfere in any way. I’m happy that I have a spouse who believes in me. But, yes, I let her share her doubts and I seek her opinion on what she feels. I value her opinion (sic).”

Today, on the occasion of Ajith and Shalini’s 20th wedding anniversary, here’s looking at some of their loveliest moments together.

Affair of the heart

Shalini remembers Ajith telling her at one of the premier events early on, that he didn’t like the curls of her hair. She initially didn’t like the comment but appreciated his honesty.

Wedding album

Well, there is nothing in words that could be enough to detail the image. The adorable click is from their wedding festivities as the family looks on. How many hearts for this steadfast couple ?

Hand-in-hand

Ajith and Shalini seem much-in-love to date and is the apple of the eye of one and all. This image from a public event where Ajith is lovingly holding Shalini’s hand screams of all things love.

All smiles

Ajith confessed that he knew Shalini was the one for him shortly after meeting her.

Marriage goals

With an age gap of eight years and having spent over two decades together, Shalini and Ajith’s marriage has undoubtedly set an example for many as this one is for ages.

Happy wedding anniversary Ajith and Shalini.

