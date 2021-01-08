Ajith Kumar Asks 'Valimai' Makers to Not Release the Film Until Pandemic Ends

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is all set to appear in Valimait. Although his huge fan base is eagerly waiting for the release, Ajith has given out a strict message to the makers.

If media reports are to be believed, the actor has made it clear to the producers of his action thriller film that Valimai must be released only once the pandemic has subsided. It is being said that the makers were aiming for Ajith’s 50th birthday for the release date but the lead star has strictly refused the plan.

It is important to mention here that Ajith celebrates his birthday on May 1.

However, the actor has given a clear message that the film should not be released at a time when cinema halls are working with low capacity and the people still have the risk of contracting the virus. He has asked both the producer and the director of the cop drama to hold the release till the pandemic situation comes under control.

This stern call has made netizens respect the star. The fact that Ajith was considering the health and safety of his fans has left everyone impressed.

As per a report, Ajith will be playing the titular character Valimai, who is a police officer. The cop will be serious at work and loving to his family. He is also expected to be seen in a superbike racing scene.

The report added that the team is nearly at the end line of shooting and is soon going to wrap up production. Taking Ajith’s instruction into consideration, it looks like the makers will have a few months' time to finish up the post-production. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai has been directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame.

Earlier, Ajith had to halt the shooting after he got injured on the sets. Valimai was originally scheduled for a November 2020 release.