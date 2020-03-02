English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Ajith Kumar Celebrates Son Aadvik's Birthday in Style, See Pics

In the pictures and videos from the celebratory night, Ajith looked dapper in a suit, while Aadvik looks cute in a special costume that resembles a shark.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who is currently shooting for director H Vinoth's Valimai, recently took a break from his hectic schedule for a special occasion. Ajith along with wife Shalini, family and friends gathered to celebrate the birthday of his son Aadvik Ajith Kumar.

The pictures from the event which went viral on social media, feature Ajith looking dapper in a suit, while Aadvik looks cute in a special costume that resembles a shark. The two are surrounded by Aadvik's young friends, with an aquarium in the backdrop. Ajith's mother Mohini is also seen in the video.

If Ajith is known as Thala to fans, Aadvik is fondly called Kutty Thala. He was born on March 2, 2015. Ajith also has a daugher, Anoushka, who was born January 3, 2008.

A few days ago a picture of Ajith, holding a gun in his hand and taking aim, went viral. The picture is from Ajith's practice session for a rifle championship. The actor had participated in the 45th National rifle shooting championship last year. It is reported that he secured the ninth position in the BG4 SPM event and the 12th position in the BG4 STM event.

