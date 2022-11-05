Ajith Kumar Completes Dubbing For H Vinoth’s Thunivu. Manju Warrier Shares BTS Pic

Ajith Kumar, who last essayed the character of ACP Arjun Kumar in Valimai, will next be seen playing a grey character in H Vinoth’s upcoming film Thunivu. The heist thriller, which also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar and John Kokken, is slated to open in cinema halls on the occasion of Pongal 2023. However, its release date has not been announced by the makers yet.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Ajith Kumar recently concluded the dubbing for this H Vinoth directorial, which is touted to be one of the biggest Tamil releases of next year. On Friday, November 4, the film’s female lead, Manju Warrier, gave fans a sneak peek into the Kollywood superstar’s dubbing session by sharing a BTS picture, featuring him, on Instagram. In the photo, Ajith is seen rocking a dark-blue shirt over a white t-shirt and grey pants with an unkempt hairdo and full-grown beard.

Later, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the same photo of the 51-year-old actor on Twitter and revealed that he has concluded the dubbing for Thunivu. He wrote, “Actor #AjithKumar has completed his dubbing work for #Thunivu,” Ramesh also shared that the post-production work of the film is going on in “full swing”. “Post production is going on full swing for #Pongal2023 release…” read his tweet.

Meanwhile, Thunivu’s music composer, M Ghibran, recently recorded the film’s first single, titled Chilla Chilla, with Anirudh Ravichander. In an interaction with the Times of India, he revealed that the upcoming song will be a fast-paced dance number. The lyrics of the peppy track have been penned by Vaisagh.

“We had a powerful song in our hand and Anirudh was our unanimous choice to render it. It’s a very mass-y track, something like his Aaluma Doluma. Also, we felt that when Ajith sir acts and dances to a song in Anirudh’s voice, it looks very organic; their styles somehow sync very well,” shared Ghibran.

