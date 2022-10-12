Ajith Kumar Completes Thailand Schedule For His Next Titled Thunivu

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Thunivu (fortitude or courage) has become the talk of the town since the release of its first poster. The poster showed Ajith holding a gun. Now another update, which will surely amp up the thrill around Thunivu, has trickled in. According to reports, Thunivu’s Thailand shooting schedule was wrapped on Tuesday. Ajith and the team spent 18 days, completing the Thailand schedule of this movie. Producer Boney Kapoor is gearing up to release Thunivu on Pongal next year.

Reportedly, an intense action sequence involving bikes was filmed in the recently concluded schedule. As stated in reports, the team will return to Pune or Hyderabad to complete the remaining scenes. The makers want to finish shooting by November.

What’s also got the movie buffs waiting for Thunivu is its storyline inspired by the 1987 Punjab bank robbery. Reportedly, Ajith’s character is based on a real-life convict Labh Singh, a former police officer turned militant. According to reports, this robbery was conducted to provide support for the development of the Khalistan Commando Force.

Ajith will be seen in two different getups for this film as he showcases different phases of Labh Singh’s character. Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay, Veera, and Cibi Chandran are enacting pivotal roles in this film apart from Ajith.

There were reports that Manju might not share a romantic track with Ajith but it is still to be confirmed by the makers. Renowned composer Ghibran has scored the music for Thunivu. Zee Studios and Bayview Projects have jointly produced this film.

Apart from Thunivu, Ajith has also teamed up with Vignesh Shivan for AK 62, which is produced by Lyca Productions.

