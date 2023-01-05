Ajith Kumar Does Not Use a Cell Phone, Reveals Trisha Krishnan

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is geared up for the release of his upcoming big-budget movie Thunivu. The action-thriller will be taking the movie screens by storm on January 11. Amid much anticipation surrounding Thunivu’s release, actress Trisha Krishnan has made an interesting revelation about Ajith Kumar. The Ponniyin Selvan actress has worked with Ajith in five films. The duo is now all set to star in the actor’s 62nd film. During a media interaction, while promoting her film Raangi, Trisha shared that the Kollywood superstar does not use a cell phone.

During the interaction, Trisha was asked under what name had she saved Ajith Kumar’s contact number. In her reply, the 39-year-old revealed that Ajith does not use a mobile phone. She further stated that if people wish to contact him, then they need to talk with his assistant first. There is no requirement for him to have a separate cellphone, shared the actress.

Earlier, another viral piece of information about Ajith Kumar had taken fans by surprise. It was reported that the Vedalam actor has the habit of changing SIM cards after the completion of every movie. It is to avoid unnecessary phone calls and text messages from the film teams that he has previously worked with or those he has not worked with as of yet.

Unlike other members of the film fraternity who post their whereabouts and film updates on social media, the 51-year-old does not have a social media account either. If the actor wishes to make a statement or share something with the public, his spokesperson, Suresh Chandra, conveys them to the masses through his social media account.

However, Ajith Kumar’s wife, Shalini, maintains a strong social media presence. She can often be seen dropping lovely pictures with her celebrity husband and their kids on her Instagram handle. In a report by India Today, it was stated that the Kollywood superstar has even decided to disband some of his fan clubs in 2011 since he thought that they were being used to misguide some people, sharing misinformation about the actor.

Speaking of Thunivu, the film is directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Red Giant Movies. Actress Manju Warrier will be seen playing the female lead in this Ajith Kumar-starrer. Thunivu will be locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on January 12.

