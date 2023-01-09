Ajith Kumar Fans Trend Karunanidhi’s Old Tweet on Courage as Part of Thunivu Promotions

As the release date of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu draws closer, the makers are also planning grand promotions for the film. Thunivu’s clash at the box office with the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu after eight years has also brought the two fandoms face to face. Even before both the movies hit the theatres, comparisons on which film’s trailer garnered more views and who had bigger cut-outs have surfaced.

For the past few years, Ajith’s films have been released without much promotion. But this time, the Thunivu team is focusing more on promotions as a poster of the movie has been flown in the sky in Dubai as the competition from Vijay’s film is intense. The distribution companies have decided to screen Ajith’s Thadvu at 1 am on January 11 and the special screening of Vijay’s Varisu at 4 am the same day.

Fans of Ajith Kumar are also circulating an old tweet of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi, where he speaks about courage.

The tweet made by the former Chief Minister in 2014 reads, “There is no sorrow if you have courage! He who has no courage has no sleep!”

Fans are trending this tweet as they believe these words by Karunanidhi aptly define Ajith Kumar’s persona in the film as Thunivu translates to courage. Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Tickets of Thunivu are being printed with Ajith Kumar’s face on them and the fans have been buying them wholeheartedly.

Read all the Latest Movies News here