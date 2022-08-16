Ajith Kumar in Visakhapatnam to Resume Shooting For AK61

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is currently busy preparing for his 61st film. The first schedule of the shooting was completed in Hyderabad and the actor went on a family trip abroad after that.

However, director H. Vinod was shooting the remaining scenes in Chennai and the surrounding areas in the meantime. And now director Vinod has planned the next schedule in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Accordingly, the whole crew also went there. Ajith has also left for Visakhapatnam from Chennai and joined the crew. The final phase of shooting for his 61st film will begin on Tuesday. The crew has already finished shooting 70 percent of the scenes of the movie. The team is planning to complete the remaining 30 per cent of the scenes soon.

Ajith’s 61st film is titled AK 61. According to sources, Ajith will be seen in a double role in his next. One of his characters will have a grey shade, while the other will play the protagonist. The movie also stars Kavin and Manju Warrior. The film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it is bankrolled by Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studious.

After completing AK61, Ajith will next work on filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s AK 62. Apart from this, there are rumours that he will collaborate with director Siva for AK 63.

