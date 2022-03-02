Ajith Kumar Joining Politics? His Manager Clears the Air

Ajith Kumar is currently basking in the success of his most recent release, Valimai. The south superstar was also in the headlines recently after the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s assistant talked about his political entry. Ajith’s publicist has now issued a clarification.

Poongundran Sundaralingam, the former assistant to late J Jayalalithaa, recently told Zee News that Ajith was preparing to enter politics. This comment drew a lot of interest from Ajith’s admirers as well as political observers.

Soon after his remarks went viral, Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra tweeted, “Mr Ajith Kumar has got no intentions of venturing into politics and hence humbly requests the respected members of the media to refrain from encouraging such misleading information."

"Mr Ajith kumar has got no intentions of venturing into politics and hence humbly requests the respected members of the media to refrain from encouraging such misleading informations".https://t.co/vILUFO8HCI— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) March 1, 2022

Earlier in 2019, when similar reports circulated, Ajith Kumar firmly maintained that he would not join politics “directly or indirectly" and urged his fans not to link him with any such thing. This comment came in response to rumours that some of his followers had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party following the release of Viswasam.

“The only thing I demand from you is to be a law-abiding citizen and execute your responsibility correctly. Also, treat people with respect," he said to his admirers.

Mr Ajith Kumar's statement in English pic.twitter.com/UlZI6GSTbn— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) January 21, 2019

Ajith recently asked his followers to stop calling him Thala. He is now working on his forthcoming feature, tentatively titled AK 61. H Vinoth will helm the film, which will be backed by Boney Kapoor. After Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, AK 61 is the third partnership between H Vinoth, Ajith, and Boney. The rest of the cast of his future project will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Ajith’s Valimai, which was released last Thursday, February 24, has gotten a lot of love. The film is smashing box office records, having made a gross collection of Rs 150 crores globally in 5 days.

