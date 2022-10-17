Ajith Kumar Returns From Thailand, Gets Grand Welcome At Chennai Airport

Tamil star Ajith Kumar, who is soon to be seen in H Vinoth’s film Thunivu, was in Thailand recently to shoot some crucial portions of the movie. The shoot had initially started in Hyderabad and resumed after a short break when Ajith Kumar went off on a Europe tour. After returning and shooting some scenes in Chennai, the actor once again got a chance to blend in his love for adventure with work as the next schedule of Thunivu was to be held in Thailand.

The team flew to Thailand on September 23 and filming concluded on October 11. Ajith Kumar then took a breather from work and went on a bike trip across the picturesque country, photos of which had gone viral on social media. Ajith Kumar finally returned to Chennai from Thailand on October 15. Given the popularity that the actor enjoys, his fans were already waiting for him at the airport.

As Ajith Kumar walked out of the airport wearing a white shirt and cream-coloured trousers, the crowd erupted in cheers for their favourite star. A video of fans cheering him at the airport has gone viral. Take a look at the video.

Thala #AjithKumar arrived in Chennai..🔥 Fans welcoming their star in their own style..⭐pic.twitter.com/HW7PVEBO5P — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2022

It seems that the star continued with the shooting of the remaining portions of Thunivu as soon as he landed in Chennai. The shooting was held at the Annasalai LIC building on October 16 where Ajith Kumar reportedly shot scenes along with Manju Warrier. Thunivu is expected to be a heist action film with a bank robbery believed to be integral to the plot. The film’s release date of January 13 next year makes it clash directly with Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu.

