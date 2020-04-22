MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ajith Kumar Rides 'Valimai' Bike from Hyderabad to Chennai?

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar

Ajith's passion for bikes and cars is well known and the Tamil star recently drove more than 600 kms on a motorbike that he uses in upcoming movie 'Valimai'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Share this:

Ajith Kumar is known to love bikes and as per recent reports, the Tamil star recently covered close to 650 km on a mean machine that he will be using in his upcoming movie Valimai. It is reported that after a schedule of the movie wrapped up in Hyderabad, Ajith ditched the flight and instead rode on his bike to Chennai.

Read: Ajith Starrer Valimai Release Pushed to January 2021: Report

As per sources, Valimai shooting was underway in Hyderabad where a bunch of action sequences that were to feature Ajith on a bike were canned. However, Ajith fell in love with the motorbike so much that he decided to ride it intercity after the shooting wrapped up. Incidentally, during shooting of a bike sequence, Ajith had suffered minor injuries on the film sets as well. In Valimai, Ajith will be paying a cop.

Many pictures are doing the rounds on social media that hint that Ajith rode his superbike between Hyderabad and Chennai. Ajith can be seen dressed in a racing suit as he poses besides his bike. One image also shows him on the road as he drives away.

Valamai will mark the second collaboration of Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after 2019 legal-drama Nerkonda Paarvai that was based on 2016 Hindi film Pink.

It is said that the makers are planning to resume filming as soon as the lockdown is lifted. They are planning to release the film in January 2021 around Pongal festival.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,704,492

    +45,345*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,563,384

    +87,543*

  • Cured/Discharged

    681,477

    +35,044*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,415

    +7,154*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres