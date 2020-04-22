Ajith Kumar Rides 'Valimai' Bike from Hyderabad to Chennai?

Ajith Kumar is known to love bikes and as per recent reports, the Tamil star recently covered close to 650 km on a mean machine that he will be using in his upcoming movie Valimai. It is reported that after a schedule of the movie wrapped up in Hyderabad, Ajith ditched the flight and instead rode on his bike to Chennai.

As per sources, Valimai shooting was underway in Hyderabad where a bunch of action sequences that were to feature Ajith on a bike were canned. However, Ajith fell in love with the motorbike so much that he decided to ride it intercity after the shooting wrapped up. Incidentally, during shooting of a bike sequence, Ajith had suffered minor injuries on the film sets as well. In Valimai, Ajith will be paying a cop.

Many pictures are doing the rounds on social media that hint that Ajith rode his superbike between Hyderabad and Chennai. Ajith can be seen dressed in a racing suit as he poses besides his bike. One image also shows him on the road as he drives away.

Valamai will mark the second collaboration of Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after 2019 legal-drama Nerkonda Paarvai that was based on 2016 Hindi film Pink.

It is said that the makers are planning to resume filming as soon as the lockdown is lifted. They are planning to release the film in January 2021 around Pongal festival.

