Ajith Kumar Shaves Off His Beard, Fans Wonder If His New Look Is For AK62

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has been sporting a full-grown beard for almost a year now. The actor’s salt-and-pepper look has been a rage among his fans. His rugged appearance was essential for his much-anticipated film Thunivu. As the filming of Thunivu has been wrapped up, Ajith Kumar has finally shaved off his beard, donning a completely different look. Seeing their favourite hero in a new avatar, fans couldn’t help but speculate that his latest look is for his next film, AK62.

Ajith Kumar’s hairstylist, Dev Sakthivel, who helped the actor achieve his new look, dropped some before and after pictures of the 51-year-old on Instagram. Along with the two side-by-side images, the hairstylist also penned a long note, expressing his gratitude for being able to work with the actor.

“Absolutely on top of the world to have styled for Ajith sir in Thunivu movie. Heartfelt gratitude to him for the opportunity. From creating a style trend with the white beard to a clean shave look for Ajith sir today, it’s a delightful and lifetime memorable experience for me,” read his caption.

“It’s a wrap for Thunivu shoot today and kudos to the entire team and looking forward like every fan to see the Thunivu,” concluded Dev. One of the snaps shows Ajith Kumar in his bearded look while the other has him rocking a clean-shaven look.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, Ajith Kumar’s fans shared their reactions in the comments section of Dev’s post. Many questioned whether the new look was for the actor’s next project with director Vignesh Shivan, tentatively titled AK62. “Wow, new look. For AK62?” asked one user. “Looks like Ajith is all set for Vignesh Shivan’s film. New look,” wrote another. “Handsome hunk,” gushed a third user.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu will hit the theatres next year in January on the occasion of Pongal. Besides him, the action thriller, helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Manju Warrier, Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and GM Sundar, among others. Thunivu will be encountering an epic clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

