Ajith Kumar-Starrer Thunivu Titled Thegimpu in Telugu-Speaking States

Ajith Kumar is currently the hot topic of discussion in showbiz owing to his film Thunivu, which will have an explosive box office clash with Vijay’s Varisu during Pongal. The buzz around this film went a notch up after the title of its Telugu version was unveiled recently on Twitter by H Vinoth. It has been titled Thegimpu. Vinoth wrote in the caption, “#Thunivu #Thegimpu Telugu #AjithKumar sir".

Along with the caption, Vinoth also shared two posters showing Ajith resting on a recliner and holding a gun. He looked every bit dapper with a dense white beard and an ear stud.

Fans have their fingers crossed about Thunivu in Telugu-speaking states as well. There are reports that in Telugu-speaking areas, Varisu is going to have an edge over Thunivu. Reportedly, Thunivu has been bought for Rs 3 crore in Telugu-speaking areas. This price is far less in comparison to Varisu, which has been bought approximately at a rate of Rs 20-25 crores. Problems will be increasing for Thunivu as not only Varisu, many other films starring Telugu stalwarts are going to release at the same time. Due to this, as stated in reports, Thunivu will get even lesser screens than what is expected now.

As stated in reports, Thunivu is inspired by a real-life incident, the 1987 Punjab bank robbery in which 13 criminals were arrested. Reportedly, these criminals were disguised as police officials and armed with submachine guns and rifles. They had escaped with a whopping amount of Rs 6 crore. Ajith’s character is reported to be inspired by Labh Singh, the mastermind behind this robbery. He, later on, developed the Khalistan Commando Force.

On the other hand, Varisu revolves around the story of a business tycoon and his heir, who takes over the business after his death.

