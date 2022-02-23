Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai Pre-release Business Breaks Records. Details Inside

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai is all set to hit theatres on Thursday, February 24. As the long-awaited action thriller gears up for release, the film fetched record prices for its theatrical rights in the domestic and international markets. The pre-release business of the film has already broken several records.

Fans in large numbers have already booked tickets for the upcoming film, not only in Tamil Nadu but in other states too. Valimai was to release on Pongal first, the third wave of Covid-19 led by Omicron in January led to its postponement.

Owing to the pandemic, the shooting of the film was delayed for more than two years. However, the film will now finally see the light of the day. Earlier, film producer Boney Kapoor announced that Valimai will be released in theatres only with 100 percent occupancy.

In the international market, the film will also be released in theatres in France. The fact that the total collection of the film is higher than the booking is a huge achievement in the current restricted period.

However, it is said that a strict curfew was imposed in France when actor Vijay-starrer master was released. For the uninitiated, Master was released at the beginning of the last year and was the first big commercial film to hit theatres after the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

In France, Master was a huge success and garnered considerable revenue. According to reports at the time, the total collection of Master in France had already exceeded the pre-release value of the movie.

Speaking of Valimai, the Tamil film has been directed by H. Vinoth and also stars Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor among others. With Ajith playing the protagonist, the film stars Kartikeya as the antagonist. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

