Ajith Kumar To Start Shooting For Vignesh Shivan’s AK 62 In November? What We Know

Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar has recently become the talk of the tinsel town due to his upcoming film Thunivu, which is all set to clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu on Pongal 2023. After wrapping up the shooting of the highly anticipated H Vinoth directorial, Ajith is expected to start filming for his next, tentatively titled AK 62, helmed by Vignesh Shivan. Ever since it was announced, a lot of speculations about the 51-year-old actor’s sixty-second film have been surfacing on the internet.

According to the latest reports, AK 62 will go on floors in November. Ajith Kumar recently concluded the dubbing of Thunivu. The Nerkonda Paarvai star also recently kicked off the shooting of Thunivu’s first single, titled Chilla Chilla, which is expected to release on the occasion of Children’s Day. Therefore, speculations are rife that Ajith will commence AK 62’s production work after completing the much-awaited heist film’s final leg this month itself.

Produced by Lyca Productions, AK 62 marks the first-ever collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan. However, Vignesh has written a few songs for Ajith’s films in the past. Several reports suggest that the makers are planning to carry on AK 62’s shooting at a brisk pace and release it in August next year. The film’s pre-production work is said to be going on in full swing currently.

AK 62, which is being produced on a massive scale, is touted to be an action thriller. Some of the most renowned names from the South film industry, as well as Bollywood, are being considered for the Tamil film’s star cast. On the technical front, Anirudh Ravichander is expected to be brought on board by the makers to score the music of this Ajith Kumar-starrer. Further details about the project have been kept under wraps as of yet.

