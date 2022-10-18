Ajith Kumar To Take A Break From Acting? Here’s What We Know

For all Ajith Kumar fans, we have some interesting news in store. Although he is working on two films back-to-back, reports claim that the actor will be taking a break from acting for one and a half years. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Thunivu. After completing the film’s Thailand shoot schedule, he embarked on an adventurous bike trip to some parts of the Southeast Asian country. Besides Thunivu, the 51-year-old Kollywood star is presently working on another project, which is tentatively titled AK 62.

According to reports, Ajith Kumar will not be accepting any film offers after the completion of AK 62. Instead, he will continue to follow his passion. Ajith, along with two other bikers, will be embarking on a bike tour where they will be exploring the seven continents, including Antarctica, and 60 other countries, in over 18 months. However, no official announcement about the same has been made as of yet.

Talking about Ajith’s next Thunivu, the film is helmed by H Vinoth and produced by famous Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. Thunivu also stars Manju Warrior, Nayana Sai, Mahanadhi Sankar, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. This highly-anticipated film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Pongal next year

On the other hand, the release date of AK 62 has not been announced yet. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Music composer Anirudh has been roped in to score the music for AK 62. Alongside Ajith, the Tamil film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

