Ajith Kumar's AK61 To Now Hit Theatres In December, Not On Diwali?

Ajith Kumar’s AK61, which was initially planned to hit the big screen on Diwali this year, may get postponed to a December release now. Ajith Kumar will join the sets of his yet-to-be-titled film, helmed by director H Vinoth, in June end or the first week of July. The upcoming schedule is expected to begin in the said timeline.

Ajith is currently on a motorcycle trip across the UK and Europe, while the director is shooting for a scene that doesn’t include the Valimai actor. The makers are planning to wrap up the entire shoot by the end of August or September.

Karthi starrer Sardar, Jayam Ravi’s Lord, and Sivakarthi Kayan’s Prince are all set to release on Diwali.

The storyline of AK61 whirls around a bank, what happens, and how Ajith’s character gets involved in it. It is known that the director had done extensive research for the film’s script. The film stars Manju Warrier as the female lead.

Speaking of the technical crew of the heist thriller, Nirav Shah is handling the camera, Ghibran is scoring the music for the film, and stunts are being choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

Touted to be a heist thriller, AK61 marks the third consecutive collaboration of Ajith with H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the blockbuster trio had come together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

On the work front, after finishing the shoot of H. Vinoth directorial, Ajith will begin the shoot of his next film with director Vignesh Shivan. The film is produced by Leica and it has been announced that Anirudh will compose music for the film.

