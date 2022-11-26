Ajith Kumar's Fans Offer Prayers At The Sabarimala Temple For Thunivu’s Success

Popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar will soon be seen in the action thriller film Thunivu. The film features Ajith Kumar and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Ever since its inception, the Tamil heist film has been in the limelight for various developments related to its cast, shooting and release date.

Ahead of Thunivu’s release, Ajith Kumar concluded its dubbing, and his ardent fans cannot wait for the film’s theatrical release now. A group of Ajith’s fans were recently seen offering prayers at the Sabarimala Temple for the success of Thunivu, which is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Pongal 2023. And, a couple of pictures of them with Thunivu’s poster at the famous temple are making rounds on the internet.

Thunivu marks the third successive collaboration between Ajith, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. They have earlier worked together in Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Thunivu is written and directed by H Vinoth, who has also directed films like Sathuranga Vettai, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Sathuranga Vettai 2. The cinematography of the Ajith Kumar-starrer is handled by Nirav Shah. And, Ghibran and Viveka are the faces behind the film’s music and lyrics, respectively.

The plot of the film revolves around a bank heist in Chennai. Besides Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, Thunivu also stars Samuthirakani, John Kokkan, Aamir, and Ciby Chakraborty, among others, in key roles.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the blockbuster hit film Valimai, which was released earlier this year. In the film, he essayed the role of a cop who goes after an outlaw biker gang.

Meanwhile, besides Thunivu, Ajith also has an untitled film with Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, has Ayisha, Vellari Pattanam and Kayattam in her kitty,

