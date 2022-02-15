Ajith Kumar's New Look Featuring White Hair, Ear Piercing Goes Viral Ahead of Valimai Release

Ajith Kumar never fails to impress his fans on-screen and off-screen. Ajith, who prominently works in Tamilian cinema is away from social media but not from the limelight. Now, a picture of the actor is going viral in which he can be seen in a new avatar. In the picture, Ajith can be seen carrying white hair and a white beard look. Another thing that is quite different from his earlier looks is his ear piercing. The photo is getting widely circulated by Ajith's fans.

The 50-year actor has proven age to be just a number through his new looks. Ajith has a loyal fan-following who calls him Thala. However, Ajith has earlier urged his friends to address him just by his name Ajith Kumar or AK. This shows that despite stardom the actor is humble and down-to-earth.

On the work front, Ajith's much-anticipated movie Valimai is all set to release in theatres on February 24. Fans have started the countdown for the same with the hashtag, ValimaiFDFS, which means they are ready for the first day first show of the film.Boney Kapoor, who has bankrolled the film, is actively promoting the film through his social media. Recently, he shared a teaser of the film on twitter captioning it, “Experience the power of Valimai!In cinemas only. Releasing on 24th February in Tamil ,Telugu, Hindi and Kannada."

Valimai is an action thriller film starring Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda alongside Ajith.

