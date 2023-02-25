Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is currently enjoying the sweet success of his latest film Thunivu. However, the 51-year-old has sprung back to action with his upcoming film, tentatively titled AK 62. Ajith Kumar, despite being one of the well-known personalities of the cine world, does not own a social media account. Nevertheless, being the star that he is, several fan pages on social media often drop glimpses of the actor’s whereabouts. Recently, a picture of Ajith Kumar’s wife Shalini, and their son Aadvik, have grabbed the eyeballs of netizens. The picture posted on Twitter gave rise to speculations that the Thunivu actor might be a Chennayin FC fan.

“Lil Aadvik and Shalin” read the tweet, which was shared on February 24. According to Indiaglitz, the snap was captured on the premises of Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Hence, it is safe to assume that Ajith Kumar and his family went to attend the football match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United. Looking at the match, Channaiyin FC clinched a 4-3 victory, edging past Northeast United in what can be called a nail biting thriller.

The picture captured Shalini dressed in a casual, long, white shirt that she teamed up with a pair of denim blue, ripped jeans. Little Aadvik stood beside his mother, wearing a Chennayin FC jersey. Aadvik looked like a mini-footballer, slipping into black football socks and a pair of sneakers, carrying a water bottle in his hand. He sported a beaming smile on his face, which was also shared by his mother.

Along with Shalini and Aadvik, a group of other boys was also captured in the same frame. Both Shalini and Aadvik posed against a massive Chennaiyin FC banner positioned behind them, increasing the chances that Ajith Kumar was a fan of the team.

Ajith Kumar tied the knot with actress Shalini in April 2000. He has a daughter Anoushka and a son Aadvik Kumar. Although the Valimai actor does not maintain a strong social media presence, his wife often drops adorable family pictures on Instagram, leaving Ajith Kumar’s admirers gushing.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar is geared up for director Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film AK 62. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the bank-heist thriller also stars Nayanthara, Arun Vijay, and Rishad Mahmud in crucial roles.

