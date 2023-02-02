The evergreen actor of the South film industry Ajith Kumar is on cloud nine after the success of his latest film, Thunivu (also called Thegimpu). Even after three weeks at the box office of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the action drama roars louder than Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the theatres. Fans admire how H Vinoth directed Ajith Kumar’s moves and also his rowdy personality in the entire film.

Now, as per media reports, Thunivu has collected Rs 11 crore gross in these two states. Let’s have a look at the region-wise collection of Thunivu:

Nizam (Telangana)- Rs 1.83 crore

Andhra Pradesh- Rs 1.84 crore

Telangana- Rs 4.52 crore

Within a matter of a week, Thunivu’s theatrical run in Telugu states will be over. Hence, it is the last chance for the film to pull the audience.

Now, let’s take a look at the collection of Thunivu on a macro level that is countrywide:

Tamil Nadu- Rs 112.05 crore

Telugu states- Rs 4.52 crore

Karnataka - Rs 13.15 crore

Kerala- Rs 3.83 crore

Rest of India- Rs 1.95 crore

Overseas- Rs 52.80 crore

Worldwide gross collection- Rs 188.30 crore

As far as criticism of Thunivu is concerned, some critics have argued that the filmmaker decides to give the movie its high points by having scenes when Ajith gets loose and acts in a more anti-heroic manner. The actor simply takes over the scenes in the first half, putting on an entertaining over-the-top performance that draws out the whistles from the spectators, whether it is dancing like Michael Jackson or coming up with witty one-liners.

