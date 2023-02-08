Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release Thunivu performed well in the theatres, and now it is time for the film to rock the OTT world. The movie was released on Netflix on Wednesday and will stream on the platform in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The official announcement was made by Netflix a few days ago on Instagram with a poster of the film and the caption, “It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!”

Now the OTT platform’s official handle has again posted a poster of the film and announced the streaming of the film with the caption, “If our currency note looked like this, we’re here to say that money CAN buy happiness! Thunivu is now streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix!”

Thunivu has made more than Rs 200 crores globally so far and impressed fans worldwide. People who missed the action in theatres can now watch it on Netflix. The film is about a bank heist carried out by Ajith who plays an anti-hero this time. While the film arguably does not hit the right spots all the time, it is still largely an entertaining film which explains its massive collections at the box office.

People loved Ajith in his anti-hero avatar and gave the film its deserved appreciation. The movie has been written and directed by H Vinoth and also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Ajay and some other actors in prominent roles apart from Ajith.

