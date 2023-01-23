Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Scores Big On Weekend, Grosses Rs 175 Cr Worldwide

Tamil stars Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s latest releases Varisu and Thunivu respectively saw another profitable weekend. As Varisu enters the 250 crore club, Thunivu has become Ajith’s biggest hit in his career so far, overtaking the collection of Viswasam. Touted as the biggest box office clash in Kollywood after eight long years, fans went all out from destroying theatre properties to a huge clash over social media. Even with the clash, the heist drama is soaking in success at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Thunivu witnessed a good jump it collected Rs 7.31 crores on Sunday takings its worldwide collection to Rs 175.05 crore gross. Of this, 105.30 crore net came from India. The remaining Rs 51 crore is from overseas. For its thirteenth day for all languages, Thunivu is expected to earn Rs 1.50 crore.

The occupancy in theatres on the 13th day in the Tamil language is 24.80 per cent and 13.41 per cent in the morning and afternoon shows, respectively.

Meanwhile, after 12 days of a successful run, Varisu has earned a total of Rs 256 crores gross at the worldwide box office. On Sunday, it added massive Rs 12.44 crores to its kitty. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has collected Rs 150 crore net and Rs 177 crore gross in India and earned Rs 79 crore from overseas markets.

As per News18’s review, “Thunivu does not play to the tunes of the formulaic South Indian film, where the leading ladies are just reduced to being the romantic interest for the larger-than-life hero and just cater to the glamour quotient of the film. Actress Manju Warrier has a pivotal character in the film, and there are quite a few action sequences where we see her display her agility.” The film has been helmed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor.

If recent reports from Bollywood Life are to be believed then both films will be soon streaming on the OTT platform on February 10. Reports suggest that Varisu’s digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video while Thunivu’s streaming rights have been obtained by Netflix.

