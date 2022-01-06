Ajith Kumar's Valimai Postponed Due To Covid-19, Boney Kapoor Confirms; Asks Fans To Get Vaccinated

Valimai has officially been postponed. Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated Tamil film was slated to release this Pongal. However, owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases in India, producer Boney Kapoor has announced that the film has been delayed.

Taking to Instagram, the Valimai producer shared a statement informing fans about the postponed release and urged fans to get vaccinated. “Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls," he said.

“At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions, given the steep rise in COVID infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film Valimai until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon," Boney added.

He shared the post with the caption, “We thank our Distributors in India and across the globe for standing with us at this time. #Valimai #StaySafe." Fans dropped broken heart emojis to express their disappointment. However, a few also welcomed the decision given the rise in Covid-19 cases in India. “Wise Decision By Both #AjithKumar and Boney," a fan commented. “Very good decision taken considering public safety and well-being. We do really support," added another.

Valimai was slated to release on January 13 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The Valimai trailer had released last month, introducing Ajith as a police officer who is transferred to Chennai from Madhurai and gets involved in cracking a case featuring 6000 heists that were performed using race bikes. While Ajith plays the lead, Kartikeya Gummakonda has been roped in to play the villain. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Bani J. Helmed by director H. Vinoth, Valimai features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

