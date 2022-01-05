Ajith Kumar's Valimai Postponed Due to Latest Covid-19 Curbs in Tamil Nadu: Report

Ajith Kumar’s fans will have to wait a little longer before they see their favourite actor on the big screen in Tamil Nadu. If the latest reports are to go by, his highly anticipated film Valimai might not be releasing on Pongal this year. It is said that the film’s release has been delayed due to the new curbs in place in the state.

Owing to the rise in cases, on December 31, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that cinema halls would function with only 50 per cent occupancy. Given the new curbs, the Boney Kapoor-backed film is looking at a new, later release date.

“The Tamil Nadu government has taken the harsh call of closing cinema halls due to the rising Covid-19 cases. This leaves the producers of Valimai with no option but to delay the release. Ajith Kumar fans will have to wait a little longer for their Thala to be back on the screen again," a source told Bollywood Hungama. Boney is yet to issue a formal announcement.

Valimai was scheduled to release on January 13 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Boney has been sharing Ajith’s posters from the film on social media and teasing the film’s release. Valimai trailer was released last month and it revealed that Ajith plays the role of a police officer named Arjun. He gets transferred to Chennai from Madhurai and is embroiled in a case featuring 6000 heists that were pulled off using race bikes. While Ajith plays the cop, Kartikeya Gummakonda plays the baddie. The trailer promises an intense showdown between the two. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Bani J. Helmed by director H. Vinoth, Valimai features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Valimai is Ajith’s second collaboration with Boney. The duo worked together for the first time in 2019 for the film Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Pink.

