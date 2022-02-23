Ajith Kumar's Valimai Set to Rule Box Office With Bumper Opening; Hrithik Roshan to Marry Saba Azad?

Ajith Kumar is finally returning to the big screen after two-and-a-half years, with Valimai, and it seems like the actor is preparing to set the box office on fire. With advance bookings already open and houseful signs hanging up, Valimai is headed for an impressive opening day collection. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, speaking with News18, thinks Valimai could open with a massive Rs 30 crore box office collection in Tamil Nadu alone.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s alleged relationship has been making headlines for quite some time now. Whether it is for dinner dates or for shopping, the duo is often spotted together. However, if reports are to be believed, Hrithik and Saba are planning to tie the knot soon.

The Supreme Court has reportedly suggested that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team change the title of their upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The suggestion has come amid several cases pending in court, appealing to halt the release of the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead and is set to release this Friday, February 25.

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan’s highly anticipated film Jhund has finally released. The film, directed by Sairat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, brings the tale of the Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse to the screen. In the biopic, Amitabh plays the role of a football coach, adamant about transforming a group of notorious, underprivileged children from difficult backgrounds together in the hope of giving them a fresh motive to survive and transform their life. His belief - the group isn’t bad at heart, despite being involved in gang wars and thefts.

Deepika Padukone on Wednesday was seen making her way to the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie marks Bhansali’s first film with Alia. Although spotted in her car, Deepika was seen making her way to the premiere wearing a white ensemble. The actress noticed the cameras and waved at them before she headed for the premiere.

