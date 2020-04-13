MOVIES

Ajith Starrer Valimai Release Pushed to January 2021: Report

Ajit

The release of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Valimai, also starring Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam, has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The shooting schedule of H Vinoth’s directorial venture Valimai that began around December last year, got adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buzz has it that the makers are planning to resume filming as soon as the lockdown is lifted. They are planning to release the film in January 2021 around Pongal festival.

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop-drama was originally slated for a November 2020 release. Tamil star Ajith Kumar will be essaying the role of an officer in the police force.

Valamai will mark the second collaboration of Ajith, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after 2019 legal-drama Nerkonda Paarvai that was based on 2016 Hindi film Pink.

The project that was earlier titled as Thala 60 to mark Ajith’s 60th film was announced by Boney Kapoor. Speaking to DNA during an interview last year, Boney said, "I got to know him closely during the shoot of our Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai. I was pleasantly surprised to know about his passion for racing and other sports. It was only natural that our next project together is a thriller that uses his passion for speed. I would love to have him in a Hindi film with an action backdrop".

Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi have been roped for the female lead in the Ajith piloted flick.

Ajith’s last outing was action-drama Viswasam released on Pongal 2019 directed by Siva. Ajith has teamed up with filmmaker Siva in the past for Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam, released in 2014, 2015, and 2017, respectively. All their collaborations have fared exceptionally with the audiences and have emerged successfully at the box office.

