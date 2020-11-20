Ajith to Halt Valimai Shooting for Few Weeks After Sustaining Minor Injuries on Sets?

Fans are eagerly waiting for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, Valimai. The shooting of the highly-anticipated film resumed in September, following months of forced break induced by the nationwide lockdown. However, the makers of the film will be reportedly extending halt on the current schedule in Hyderabad for another month.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the lead actor, Ajith suffered injuries while shooting on the sets of the film. He was injured while performing a stunt. Currently, Thala Ajith is said to be undergoing Ayurveda treatment for the same in Hyderabad. The report added that the 49-year-old would be on a brief and temporary break from the shoot. Post-treatment, in a few weeks, he is likely to resume work on sets. The actor had earlier suffered bruises on his arms and legs while filming a bike stunt.

Ajith was last seen in the 2019 hit film, Nerkonda Paarvai. The legal drama directed by H Vinoth was a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink. In addition to Ajith, the film starred Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the role of the lawyer in the original film.

For Valimai, Ajith has once again joined hands with filmmaker H. Vinoth. The cop drama is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Thala Ajith will be seen playing the role of an officer in the police force. Valimai will mark the second collaboration of Ajith and Boney Kapoor as Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by the latter. The Ajith piloted flick will also have Huma Qureshi in an important role. This will be the second time Huma will star in a Tamil film. She featured in the 2018 film Kaala headlined by superstar Rajinikanth. Others names of the project are Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan and Yogi Babu.

Valimai was originally scheduled for a November 2020 release. The release of the film has been indefinitely delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.