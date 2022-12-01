Ajith To Wow Fans With Never-seen-before Avatar in Thunivu; Boney Kapoor Spills Beans On His Character

Ajith fans are super excited to witness him on the big screen in his upcoming film Thunivu. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release as it features the mass hero in a new avatar. Ajith, who was shooting for Thunivu in Chennai, recently wrapped up his portions.

The action-thriller, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, is all set to hit the theatres on January 11, 2023, worldwide. Ahead of the release, Boney Kapoor spilled the beans on Ajith’s character and what fans can expect from the film.

Thunivu is produced by Boney Kapoor and marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with him and H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

In his recent interview with IndiaToday.in Boney Kapoor shared what can die-hard Ajith fans expect from this film. He said, “They can expect something spectacular which goes entirely with Ajith’s persona. I’m sure they will be extremely happy to see Ajith in a new avatar. His get-up itself speaks about the kind of character he’s playing.”

Having worked with Ajith over the last few years, Boney Kapoor shared, “The journey has been beautiful without a doubt. That’s the reason why we’ve done three films together. As an actor, he has his own class – he has a magnetic voice and presence and intense eyes. His look conveys everything! His persona is fantastic, and his craze is superb. What more can I say?”

Speaking of the film, Thunivu is an action-thriller that features Ajith Kumar in an intense new avatar. The actor is reportedly set to play a character with shades of grey in the biggie. Thunivu features Manju Warrier as the leading lady. Thunivu is set to open in theatres during Pongal. The biggie will clash at the box office with Vijay’s Varisu. The movie is being distributed by Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu, while Lyca Productions will handle the overseas market.

The plot of the film revolves around a bank heist in Chennai. Besides Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, Thunivu also stars Samuthirakani, John Kokkan, Aamir, and Ciby Chakraborty, among others, in key roles.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the blockbuster hit film Valimai, which was released earlier this year. In the film, he essayed the role of a cop who goes after an outlaw biker gang.

Meanwhile, besides Thunivu, Ajith also has an untitled film with Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, has Ayisha, Vellari Pattanam and Kayattam in the pipeline.

