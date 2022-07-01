Ajith Wishes His Fan On Birthday Over The Phone; Video Goes Viral

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is presently busy with his AK 61. The star, though, recently found time to wish his fan’s birthday over the phone. Ajith’s fan page recently tweeted a video wherein he is seen writing a letter and is heard talking to his fan over the phone.

In the audio, Ajith says happy birthday, stay healthy, happy, let’s meet. Ajith fans are making the clip go viral by combining the audio with a video. They captioned the video, “Ajith sir wishing a fan birthday.” The post received more than 10k likes and 265k views.

On the work front, Ajith has worked predominantly in Tamil cinema. To date, he has won four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

His upcoming film AK61 is a Tamil action movie directed by H Vinoth. The latest reports say that some part of the movie is based on a real-life incident that happened to director H. Vinoth. The movie also features Kavin and Manju Warrior and is expected to be concluded by October.

For this film, famous music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is said to have teamed up with Ajith and director H Vinoth. AK 61 is the third collaboration of Ajith, H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, this trio came together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The movie will be released next year in January.

After completing AK 61, Ajith will next be collaborating with director Vignesh Shivan for his upcoming film AK 62. The film will star Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film is likely to hit the theatres next year in October. It will be a double treat for Ajith fans.

