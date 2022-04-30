Ajith’s 11-year Old Statement of Disbanding his Fan Clubs Goes Viral. Check Here

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is turning 51 on May 1 and while fans are all geared to wish him on his birthday, an old statement made by him on his 40th birthday is going viral. This statement had changed the lives of many of Ajith’s fans as he had made the shocking decision of disbanding all his fan clubs across the state. The statement was made on April 29, 2011, a time when social media was not as prevalent as it is today and its effect was minimal. However, as his birthday approaches, a photo of his original statement is doing the rounds as fans are remembering the hard-hitting decision that their idol took 11 years back.

11 Years Of Most Unforgettable Moment…Most Hard Hitting Decision Of Our #AK Sir.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nCkA4ohnwR— Rajasekar R (@iamrajesh_sct) April 29, 2022

In the statement, He had expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and fans for assisting him in achieving his current status as an exceptional performer. Then, in a startling move, he remarked that, while he appreciates his supporters, it would be preferable if they did not engage in political activities or act out of vested interests while using the fan club moniker, as he did not want. He warned against philanthropic actions that can unwittingly inconvenience people or put a strain on their personal lives. The actor claims that he has never, and will never, utilise or exploit his fans for personal advantage.

Finally, he stated that beginning May 1st, his fan clubs would be disbanded. He believes that a star’s relationship with a fan is built on a mutual love of film and that any other considerations will subtract from the mutual regard. As a result, he’ll be happy to perform his best for them on the big screen alone from now on, and they’re free to praise or criticise him objectively.

His decision had come as a shocker to his fans but over the years, his fandom has come to terms with it.

