Ajith's 'Nerkonda Paarvai' Gets a Release Date, Producer Boney Kapoor Unveils New Poster

South superstar Ajith Kumar's much-awaited Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai will hit the theatres on August 8. Producer of the film, Boney Kapoor, made the announcement on Twitter.

"'NerKonda Paarvai' will release worldwide on August 8," Kapoor tweeted alongside a new poster of the film featuring Ajith.

The movie, directed by H Vinoth, is an official remake of 2016's critically-acclaimed Hindi film Pink. Ajit will be playing the part essayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

Actress Vidya Balan is making her Tamil debut with the courtroom drama. The film will follow the story of Ajith's character, who will not settle for anything less than justice for three women who are framed on the charges of attempted murder, while they were facing the threat of sexual harassment.

The trailer of the film was released last month. Nerkonda Paarvai was officially launched on December 14, 2018.

Actress Kalki Koechlin will be seen in a special song in the film, Kaalam. The song has been sung by Malaysian woman rapper Alisha Thomas and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Nagarjoon R. Yunohoo has penned the lyrics.

