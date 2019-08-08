Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai Leaked Online Before Its Theatrical Release

Tamil star Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated film Nerkonda Paarvai is the latest victim of cyber piracy. Reportedly, some important scenes from the film leaked online a day before its theatrical release. Ahead of the film's release on August 8, Nerkonda Paarvai was premiered in Singapore and also had a press screening in Chennai on August 6.

Apparently, despite strict measures, some fans secretly recorded short clips from the film during its screening and leaked them online. A number of reports suggest that low-quality videos from the film have been doing the rounds for several hours and the makers are trying their best to pull them down.

Film's producer Boney Kapoor had reportedly approached the court against piracy websites like TamilRockers, which are infamous for leaking films online.

The movie, directed by H Vinoth, is an official remake of 2016's critically-acclaimed Hindi film Pink. Ajit will be playing the part essayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

Actress Vidya Balan is making her Tamil debut with the courtroom drama. The film will follow the story of Ajith's character, who will not settle for anything less than justice for three women who are framed on the charges of attempted murder, while they were facing the threat of sexual harassment.

Actress Kalki Koechlin will be seen in a special song in the film, Kaalam. The song has been sung by Malaysian woman rapper Alisha Thomas and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Nagarjoon R. Yunohoo has penned the lyrics. The film also stars, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh, Jeya Prakash, D. Ramachandran, Dinesh P Nair, Kodhanda Raman, Kalpana Sri, Kumara Gurubharan and Mai.Pa. Narayanan.

