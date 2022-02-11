Ajith’s Valimai Hindi, Telugu & Kannada Trailers Out; Tamil Fans Unimpressed

The Hindi trailer of Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited Valimai is out and gives a glimpse of what to expect on the big screen. The movie is set to release on February 17. Almost a month after the release of the Tamil trailer, the makers released Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions on Thursday at 6.30 pm.

Though reportedly the trailer was released in other languages, it did not impress Tamil fans as it only featured scenes that had already been seen in the earlier version. This is likely why Hindi, Kannada and Telugu trailers haven’t trended. However, many fans on Twitter have called the movie “Indian Fast & Furious,” and are loving the bold action scenes.

Apart from this, both the Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, children of Boney Kapoor, have shared the trailer for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie. Also, Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgan showed their excitement by sharing the Kannada and Hindi trailer of the film respectively. The stunts and action in the trailer look amazing and made the fans so excited about its release.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep tweeted his excitement for the release and wrote, “Get set for the ultimate action-thriller movie ‘Valimai’! Releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on February 24, 2022.”

Ajay Devgan, sharing the Hindi trailer, tweeted, “Hey Ajith, your conviction and tenacity remain commendable! Here’s wishing you the best for Valimai. Love always, Ajay.”

For the uninitiated, the Telugu trailer for Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai was released on December 30, 2021. The H. Vintoh directorial action thriller stars Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead. This trailer shows Arjun’s journey from being a police officer to becoming a convict and taking revenge on the man who wronged him.

Along with Ajith and Hema, the film also stars Kartikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh in pivotal roles.

