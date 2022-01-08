Ajith’s Valimai Release Gets Postponed; Makers Reject 300 Crore OTT Deal

The release of Thala Ajith Kumar’s Valimai was postponed due to the spreading of Covid-19 cases. The film was initially scheduled to hit screens on January 13 during Pongal but because of increasing Omicron cases, its makers have postponed it. A few reports also suggest that its makers were offered Rs 300 crore from an OTT platform for online release but they refused to do so. After this news, the film’s fans are deeply disappointed, as they were eagerly waiting for their hero on big-screen in a new blockbuster.

According to the reports, Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer film Valimai’s makers were approached by an OTT platform to make a direct deal of Rs 300 crore for its release online. However, the makers turned down this deal because they wanted the film to be released in theatres. The makers believe that when people watch a movie on big screens; they get more entertained than watching it at home on their laptops or phone screens. They think that the postponement and delay in the release have not dampened interest in this film and it will only be shown in cinemas.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, features Ajith as a cop. The film’s trailer was released last week, clearly showing that the movie is full of action and racing scenes. The film also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, who will be seen in a grey character. Apart from them, Yogi Babu, Sumithra, Selva, Pugazh, Raj Ayyappa and many other actors are also playing important roles in this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film’s songs and it has been produced under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studio at the cost of around Rs 150 crore.

