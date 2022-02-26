Ajith’s Valimai Roars Not Just in Tamil Nadu But Kerala Too

Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, is flying high at the box office on the opening weekend. The film, which was released on February 24, was anticipated to smash past box office records, and it has lived up to all the expectations.

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, which was released amid great hoopla, is on its way to becoming one of Kerala’s biggest openings. According to early statistics, the film has grossed 1.10 crores in the state, placing it neck and neck with Vijay’s Master, which made 2.10 crores on day one. The official figures are still to come. Despite Vijay’s massive fan base in Kerala, Ajith’s Valimai is achieving a great foothold in the southern state.

Meanwhile, the Ajith-starrer has already broken box office records in Tamil Nadu, the superstar’s native state. A vast share of the film’s revenue came from Tamil Nadu, where it had the largest non-holiday opening day of all time. The film grossed 36.17 crores in the state alone, surpassing Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, which grossed 34 crores on day one, and Vijay’s Sarkar, which stood with 31.62 crores.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Valimai’s global opening day revenue was expected to be somewhere between a whopping Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore.

For almost two years, Ajith fans were eagerly waiting for the release of his new action entertainment. We witnessed tickets sell out like hot pancakes as soon as the early bookings started. While other language versions have remained relatively low, the original Tamil version has taken off well at ticket windows and has set a benchmark.

#valimai Day Going to break all the box office records😎— Pradhap@25 (@Pradhap25032005) February 24, 2022

Having said that, it’s nice to see Ajith Kumar return to the big screen. Watching him act and dance his heart out would be a treat for his admirers. As Arjun, Ajith delivers punchlines, shares messages about kinship ties, and speaks about being honest, among other things.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.