Ajith’s Valimai Screening In France Cancelled

Ajith’s Valimai is all set to hit the theatres on February24. This is one of the much anticipated Tamil films of the year and fans are eagerly waiting for this high octane action drama, which will be released in four languages. However, Ajith’s fans in France are shocked by the news that Valimai’s screening in France has been cancelled.

Earlier, it was announced that the film will be released in theatres in some parts of France. According to reports, the planned release of the film in France has been canceled. The reason for the cancellation is not known yet. Ajith’s fans in France are disappointed with this news.

The H Vinoth directorial also features Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in lead roles. Film’s trailer and posters have been well received by the fans. Valimai is expected to be a massive hit.

Valimai features Arjun (played by Ajith), a police officer who is tasked with tracking down a gang of bikers after they commit horrible crimes.

Boney Kapoor produced the film under Bayview Projects LLP, with Zee Studios serving as co-producer and distributor. After Nerkonda Paarvai, it is Ajith, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration.

Due to the persuasion of fans to launch an update regarding the project, the film has been regarded as one of the most anticipated Tamil films according to trade circuits for a long time. After being postponed many times owing to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in India, the film is now set to open in theatres on February 24. Valimai is poised to take over most of the theatres in Tamil Nadu.

Valimai’s impact can be seen on social media even before its release, with the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

