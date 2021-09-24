Ajith’s 'Valimai' Teaser Gets Roaring Welcome After Slight Delay Causes Frenzy on Twitter

South star Ajith’s next film, Valimai, has been confirmed for Pongal 2022. The action thriller was earlier expected to release in the latter part of 2021. However, to fans’ disappointment, the makers have pushed the film’s release by another couple of months.

The makers’ decision to postpone Valimai until Pongal 2022 also means the film will now clash with Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast at the box office. Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is an action flick starring Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu and Selvaraghavan in prominent roles.

On Thursday, devout Ajith followers went into a frenzy on Twitter following a slight delay in the release of Valimai’s teaser.

The makers had promised to release a few glimpses of Ajith’s film at 6:03 pm on Thursday.

Some people even started sharing memes on Twitter after the teaser could not be released on time. Some users took potshots at Boney Kapoor, who is co-producing the film.

Refreshing the timeline nonstop since 6pm, for the #GlimpseOfValimai 🙏 #ValimaiGlimpse— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 23, 2021

Valimai’s teaser was dropped on Sony Music South Youtube channel around 7 pm. The teaser is titled Glimpses of Valimai and opens with the shot of a sports bike in the air. Later, we get to see Ajith’s introduction as Arjun. The teaser gives a Fast and Furious vibe with Ajith even crashing out of a skyscraper on a bike in slow motion.

The film is directed by H. Vinoth with Yuvan Shankar Raja handling the music. Huma Qureshi has been paired opposite Ajith, and Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen in a negative character.

The makers started shooting for Valimai two years ago on December 19, but the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic played a spoilsport and delayed the film for more than a year. Ajith completed the filming earlier this month by concluding the final Russia schedule.

It will be interesting to see whether the simultaneous release of Valimai and Beast will hamper the fortunes of either of the films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here