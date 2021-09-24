CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Movies » Ajith’s 'Valimai' Teaser Gets Roaring Welcome After Slight Delay Causes Frenzy on Twitter
1-MIN READ

Ajith’s 'Valimai' Teaser Gets Roaring Welcome After Slight Delay Causes Frenzy on Twitter

The makers had promised to release the glimpse of Ajith's film at 6:03 pm on Thursday.

The makers had promised to release the glimpse of Ajith's film at 6:03 pm on Thursday.

The makers’ decision to postpone Valimai till Pongal 2022 has invited a clash with Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast.

South star Ajith’s next film, Valimai, has been confirmed for Pongal 2022. The action thriller was earlier expected to release in the latter part of 2021. However, to fans’ disappointment, the makers have pushed the film’s release by another couple of months.

The makers’ decision to postpone Valimai until Pongal 2022 also means the film will now clash with Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast at the box office. Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is an action flick starring Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu and Selvaraghavan in prominent roles.

On Thursday, devout Ajith followers went into a frenzy on Twitter following a slight delay in the release of Valimai’s teaser.

The makers had promised to release a few glimpses of Ajith’s film at 6:03 pm on Thursday.

RELATED NEWS

Some people even started sharing memes on Twitter after the teaser could not be released on time. Some users took potshots at Boney Kapoor, who is co-producing the film.

Valimai’s teaser was dropped on Sony Music South Youtube channel around 7 pm. The teaser is titled Glimpses of Valimai and opens with the shot of a sports bike in the air. Later, we get to see Ajith’s introduction as Arjun. The teaser gives a Fast and Furious vibe with Ajith even crashing out of a skyscraper on a bike in slow motion.

The film is directed by H. Vinoth with Yuvan Shankar Raja handling the music. Huma Qureshi has been paired opposite Ajith, and Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen in a negative character.

The makers started shooting for Valimai two years ago on December 19, but the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic played a spoilsport and delayed the film for more than a year. Ajith completed the filming earlier this month by concluding the final Russia schedule.

It will be interesting to see whether the simultaneous release of Valimai and Beast will hamper the fortunes of either of the films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 24, 2021, 11:23 IST