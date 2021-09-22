Ajith’s 'Valimai' to Clash With Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Beast' on Pongal 2022

Producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday announced that his upcoming Tamil film “Valimai", starring Ajith, will release on Pongal next year. “Valimai" is an action thriller directed by H. Vinoth, and features Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in prominent roles. The film is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. Earlier, it was believed that the film could be further delayed due to the Covid-19, but now it’s all set for a Pongal release.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old producer tweeted: “Happy to announce that Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022”.

With the announcement, Boney Kapoor has also paved the way for a mega clash with south superstar Vijay’s upcoming movie. Vijay, popularly called Thalapathy, will be seen in the highly-anticipated movie “Beast". The action drama is already slated for a Pongal release. Beast features Pooja Hegde in the female lead with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das among others in the supporting cast.

It won’t be the first time, though, when Vijay and Ajith’s films will lock horns if “Beast" and “Valimai" do release simultaneously. Interestingly, there have been numerous occasions when the two big names of the Tamil cinema clashed at the box office. The last time it happened was in 2014 when Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith’s Veeram were released on the Pongal holiday. The clash did not prove harmful for any of the actors as both the movies fared extremely well.

While Vijay is still filming the final portions of “Beast", Ajith has wrapped the shoot after concluding the Russia schedule. Vijay left for Delhi on Wednesday to shoot a few crucial scenes of the movie there.

