Ajith's Valimai Will Not Clash With Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan on Pongal

Actor Suriya and director Pandiraj’s film Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET), which was said to be released during Pongal next year will now be released in February. Since Ajith’s film Valimai was also scheduled to release on January 14 next year on the occasion of Pongal, it was being said that there will be a clash between the two big Tamil films. But an announcement made by Sun Pictures yesterday has ended all speculations.

Sun Pictures, on November 19, announced on twitter that Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be released on February 4, 2022.

This means that Ajith’s Valimai will get a solo release on Pongal next year. The shooting of ET has been completed and the post production work of the film will start soon. The teaser of the Suriya’s film has received a great response. Although it can be a little upsetting for Suriya’s fans that the release of the film has been delayed beyond the Pongal festive time. But the release of the film in February is also expected to be huge. The release of both the biggies together could have resulted in huge losses for either both the films or at least one of them.

Sun Pictures has produced Suriya’s ET. It is based on a social issue. This film is going to be Suriya and director Pandiraj’s third collaboration.

On the other hand, Ajith’s Valimai has been directed by H Vinoth. Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda are playing pivotal roles in the film. The movie has been produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

