1-min read

Ajj Singh Garjega: Kesari's New Song Is the Battle Cry of Akshay Kumar's Unit of Soldiers

The video of Ajj Singh Garjega showcases Akshay Kumar's Havildar Ishar Singh in battle, as he takes on foes, killing them one at a time.

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Ajj Singh Garjega: Kesari's New Song Is the Battle Cry of Akshay Kumar's Unit of Soldiers
Image: Akshay Kumar/Twitter
Yesterday, Akshay Kumar teased his fans about the upcoming song of Kesari and he was so elated that he himself recorded a few lines inside a studio. Well, now we know why! Ajj Singh Garjega is a Punjabi track sung by Jazzy B in what appears to be a battle cry for Akshay's unit of 21 soldiers.

The Ajj Singh Garjega video starts off with Havildar Ishar Singh, played by Akshay, giving a pep talk to his soldiers, before they encounter the combined might of 10,000 Afghan soldiers. Once the troop is charged with emotions, all that is left to do is take on the enemy with swords and steel. The entire video showcases Ishar in battle, as he takes on foes, killing them one at a time.

The song opens mellow with the tune of the tumbi, and then the percussion kicks in. The thumping dhol music then perfectly gets in sync with the mood of the film, which is imbued with patriotism and battlefield action. Jazzy's energetic voice is sure to lift the morale of the Sikh soldiers in the time of crisis. The song is written by Kunwar Juneja and music is composed by Chirrantan Bhatt.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari features Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay. Kesari will release on March 21 along with Vasan Bala's action film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Watch Ajj Singh Garjega music video from Kesari here:



