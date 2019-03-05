English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajj Singh Garjega: Kesari's New Song Is the Battle Cry of Akshay Kumar's Unit of Soldiers
The video of Ajj Singh Garjega showcases Akshay Kumar's Havildar Ishar Singh in battle, as he takes on foes, killing them one at a time.
Image: Akshay Kumar/Twitter
Loading...
Yesterday, Akshay Kumar teased his fans about the upcoming song of Kesari and he was so elated that he himself recorded a few lines inside a studio. Well, now we know why! Ajj Singh Garjega is a Punjabi track sung by Jazzy B in what appears to be a battle cry for Akshay's unit of 21 soldiers.
The Ajj Singh Garjega video starts off with Havildar Ishar Singh, played by Akshay, giving a pep talk to his soldiers, before they encounter the combined might of 10,000 Afghan soldiers. Once the troop is charged with emotions, all that is left to do is take on the enemy with swords and steel. The entire video showcases Ishar in battle, as he takes on foes, killing them one at a time.
The song opens mellow with the tune of the tumbi, and then the percussion kicks in. The thumping dhol music then perfectly gets in sync with the mood of the film, which is imbued with patriotism and battlefield action. Jazzy's energetic voice is sure to lift the morale of the Sikh soldiers in the time of crisis. The song is written by Kunwar Juneja and music is composed by Chirrantan Bhatt.
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari features Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay. Kesari will release on March 21 along with Vasan Bala's action film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.
Watch Ajj Singh Garjega music video from Kesari here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
The Ajj Singh Garjega video starts off with Havildar Ishar Singh, played by Akshay, giving a pep talk to his soldiers, before they encounter the combined might of 10,000 Afghan soldiers. Once the troop is charged with emotions, all that is left to do is take on the enemy with swords and steel. The entire video showcases Ishar in battle, as he takes on foes, killing them one at a time.
The song opens mellow with the tune of the tumbi, and then the percussion kicks in. The thumping dhol music then perfectly gets in sync with the mood of the film, which is imbued with patriotism and battlefield action. Jazzy's energetic voice is sure to lift the morale of the Sikh soldiers in the time of crisis. The song is written by Kunwar Juneja and music is composed by Chirrantan Bhatt.
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari features Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay. Kesari will release on March 21 along with Vasan Bala's action film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.
Watch Ajj Singh Garjega music video from Kesari here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
- BHEL Setting Up Solar-Based EV Charger Network on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
- OnePlus 7 With Pop-Up Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaked Online: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results