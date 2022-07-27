Ajooni Fame Shoaib Ibrahim on Needing a Break for His Sister’s Wedding: ‘Have Just Given Shocker to My Director’

Shoaib Ibrahim who made his comeback to the television show Ajooni is looking forward to his sister Saba’s wedding later this year. Shoaib plays the role of Rajveer in the show which airs on Star Plus. Speaking to The Times of India, the 35-year-old actor talked about Saba’s wedding in November. Shoaib said that he and his wife would be taking care of all the responsibilities, “The wedding preparations are yet to begin. I have just given a shocker to my director that I will need a week off at least in November for my sister’s wedding.” He added that as an actor it is his responsibility to give his hundred per cent and in the television business, shows need to have a bank of episodes.

Shoaib told the national daily that the wedding and the shoot both are very important to him. “She is my only sister and my dad does not keep well, so the entire responsibility of the wedding is on Dipika and my shoulders,” he added.

Sharing his thoughts on his character in Ajooni, Shoaib said that he does not relate to Rajveer at all and everyone knows what kind of person he is. He also added, “I find happiness in small things and I have lots of patience. I like to enjoy life. But Rajveer is totally opposite. If he wants something in life he will get it by hook or by crook.” The show also stars Ayushi Khurana as the female protagonist. For the show, the actor flew to Chandigarh and told the news portal that the crew had a great time shooting the initial days in the city.

The show is set in the city of Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The show narrates the story of a girl (Ajooni) who comes from a simple middle-class family. Shoaib plays the role of a smart and stubborn Punjabi man. The show will explore the tale of naive and gullible Ajooni and the spoiled brat Rajveer.

