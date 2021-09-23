Ajunahi Barsaat Ahe: Twist in Meera-Adiraj’s Love Story With New Character's Entry

Actors Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve have taken over the minds and hearts of the audience with their show “Ajun Hi Barsat Ahe". The actors are receiving a lot of appreciation for their performances. The viewers love watching the dynamics between the two characters, and also the occasional romance between the two. The fans wish for the two to come together soon but it will not be easy since Sanika stands in the way. People are curious to know if this new character will break the bond between the two and bring a new twist to the story.

The audience is making several comments about this entry into the show. Some are even curious who this new person actually is and what she is there for. As of now, nothing can be said with surety and only time will tell whether the new entry will come in between Meera or Adiraj or the duo will overcome all the difficulties and be together.

Although it will be very interesting for the fans to watch this new character and the new elements she adds to the story. The big question, however, even for the makers of the show is: “Will the audience like it or not?" Will they be happy about the new elements this character will bring to the show? Both the leads of the show have made a comeback with this project after a long time. However, this isn’t the first time they are working together on a show. Their comeback, that, too, with the same show, got their fans even more excited.

