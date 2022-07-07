AK 61: First Look, Title of Ajith-Starrer To Be Out on Sridevi’s Birthday

The first look poster and title of Ajith-starrer AK 61 will be released on August 13, the birthday of late actress Sridevi, who was also the wife of Boney Kapoor. This news has made the fans quite excited as they wait for the title and the first-look poster of the movie.

AK 61 is a Tamil action thriller film. Directed by H Vinoth, the film marks the third consecutive collaboration of Ajith, H Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio came together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

The film features Ajith in the lead role and he will be seen playing both the lead and the villain in AK 61. Kavin, Manju Warrior, Veera, John Kokken, and Mahanadhi Shankar will be seen in other crucial roles.

The story of the film revolves around a bank, what happens, and how the protagonist Ajith gets involved in it. It is known that the director has done massive research for the film script.

While Nirav is handling the camera, Ghibran is on board for music. The stunts have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

The film is going to hit the theatres next year in January. Ajith’s fans are quite excited about the movie.

On the work front, Ajith will next team up with director Vignesh Shivan for his new project AK 62, which will also star Nayanthara as the female lead. The actor’s last film Valimai which was released worldwide this year in February received mixed reviews from the viewers.

